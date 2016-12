Rakeem Christmas rejoins the Indiana Pacers just in time for, ahem, Christmas.

The Pacers recalled the forward from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA’s Development League on Wednesday. He will be on the bench when the Pacers host the Celtics on Thursday night.

Christmas is averaging 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over five games with the Mad Ants this season. He has three points and three rebounds in three games with Indiana.