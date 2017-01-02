Pacers start new year with 117-104 win over Magic

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 117-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Paul George added 19 points for the Pacers (17-18), who have won two straight after a season-worst four-game losing streak last month.

Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Jeff Green and Serge Ibaka each scored 17 points for the Magic (15-20).

Indiana went on a 6-0 spurt midway through the fourth quarter to pull away. Monta Ellis scored back-to-back baskets to put the Pacers ahead 101-82. Later, George made a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 108-88 lead with 4:48 to go.

After a rough ending to December, the Pacers were looking to get the New Year off to a good start. Sunday’s win is the second against Orlando this season. Indiana will travel to Orlando in a month and again in April to complete the four-game regular season series tween the two teams.

The Magic were searching for a way to bounce back after spending the last four days mulling over a 120-101 loss to Charlotte. Orlando never found a way to do it against the Pacers.

Green scored early in the fourth quarter to put the Magic within nine. But the Pacers answered with baskets by Brooks and Al Jefferson, and then Jefferson dunked to give Indiana a 95-80 lead with 8:51 to go.

Jeff Teague limped to the locker room late in the second quarter and was listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle, but then created a spark early in the second half.

Teague scored on lay-ups off missed 3-pointers by George and Glenn Robinson III, and then drove to the basket for another basket before tossing a pass to Turner for an alley-oop dunk to put the Pacers ahead 74-56 with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter.

After Ibaka scored and Jodie Meeks made a 3-pointer to put the Magic within six with 36 seconds remaining in the first half, Brooks scored a basket and threw up a 3 at the buzzer to give the Pacers a 62-51 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Magic: Aaron Gordon had 13 points and six rebounds. … Orlando shot 20 percent (3-of-15) from 3-point range in the first half. . PG Evan Fournier missed his fourth straight game with a bruised right heal. . F Damjan Rudez was out with a strained right calf.

Pacers: Indiana is 13-5 at home this season. . PG Rodney Stuckey was out with a sore left hamstring.

UP NEXT

Magic: Monday they travel to New York after a second straight road game on back-to-back days.

Pacers: Tuesday they travel to Detroit where Indiana has won seven of the last nine road games there.