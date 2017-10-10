Pacers fall to Pistons 107-97 in preseason matchup

PISTONS 107, PACERS 97

Detroit outscored Indiana 30-15 from the 3-point line, and had a 26-11 edge in points off turnovers.

Ish Smith, Reggie Jackson and Boban Marjanovic had 14 points apiece for the Pistons. Damien Wilkins led Indiana with 14 off the bench, shooting 5 for 6 and making both of his 3-point tries.

PACERS: Indiana led by 16 in the second quarter, but was outscored 71-47 in the final 25 minutes. … Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis and Lance Stephenson all didn’t play. … Al Jefferson had 12 points on 6 for 14 shooting.

PISTONS: Smith also had nine assists. … Detroit was plus-25 in Henry Ellenson’s 28 minutes. … Anthony Tolliver and Reggie Bullock each scored 12 for the Pistons.

UP NEXT: Indiana (2-1) hosts Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday. Detroit (2-1) visits Toronto on Tuesday.