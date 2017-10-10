Monon Bell Classic to be televised by FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Midwest

The 124th football game between DePauw University and Wabash College — the Monon Bell Classic — will be televised by FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Midwest and streamed nationally on FOX Sports GO on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1:07 p.m. ET in Greencastle, Ind.

“FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana are excited to bring the Monon Bell Classic to fans in the region who know the special history of the rivalry, and to bring that story to a nationwide audience,” said Jack Donovan, FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana general manager and senior vice president.

The Monon Bell Classic is one of America’s oldest and most storied college rivalries.

“I began talking with FOX Sports Midwest early in the summer and am thrilled we’re able to announce this today,” said Ken Owen ’82, special adviser to the president at DePauw. “The network does a sensational job covering the NBA, MLB, NHL and collegiate sports, and the team is very familiar with the Monon Bell rivalry and has an affinity for its history. This great game is in very good hands.”

“We are very excited to partner with such a strong network,” said Jim Amidon of Wabash College. “FOX Sports is an exceptional platform to tell the story of the Monon Bell Classic, our colleges, and the players and coaches who make us so proud.”

In addition to airing on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Midwest, the 124th Monon Bell Classic will be streamed nationally to all users of the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded for free via multiple venues, and on FOXSportsGO.com. The game will also be carried nationally, either live or on tape delay, on FOX College Sports. Click here for channel information.

Regional sports networks FOX Sports Midwest and FOX Sports Indiana are the television homes of the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Royals, IHSAA, Missouri Valley Conference and much more, producing more than 2,000 hours of live local programming each year. Nationally, FOX Sports’ 22 owned-and-operated regional networks serve as the regional TV home to 44 MLB, NHL and NBA teams.

DePauw and Wabash first met on the gridiron in 1890. In 1932, a locomotive bell from the Chicago, Indianapolis and Louisville Railroad Company, also known as the Monon Line, was donated and became the winner’s trophy each year. Learn more about the history of the Monon Bell Classic here.

In the all-time series, Wabash holds a 60-54-9 lead. Since the Monon Bell entered the rivalry in 1932, Wabash leads 41-38-6.

For ticket information, click here.