Colts sign former VCU basketball player as free agent

RICHMOND, Va. — The agent for former VCU basketball forward Mo Alie-Cox says his client has agreed to terms with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Joe Flanagan said Thursday the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Alie-Cox will fly to Indianapolis to sign the contract Friday. Flanagan did not discuss terms of the deal, but Alie-Cox will try to earn a spot on the team as a tight end.

Alie-Cox hasn’t played football in nine years, since his freshman year of high school. As a redshirt senior for the Rams, who do not have a football program, Alie-Cox was deemed eligible for the NFL draft and could negotiate with any team as a free agent.

Earlier this month, most NFL teams sent scouts to watch Alie-Cox work out. He prepared less than a month for the workouts, not turning his attention to trying to get football-ready until after VCU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.