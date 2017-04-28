Colts DL Parry pleads guilty to avoid jail time in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry has pleaded guilty to several charges in order to avoid jail time in Arizona.

Parry was arrested Feb. 25 in Scottsdale on suspicion of assaulting the driver of a street-legal motorized cart and then stealing and crashing the vehicle used as a taxi.

According to Scottsdale police, the driver had picked up Parry and two other people and the alleged assault and theft occurred after the driver dropped off the other two people and got out of the cart to be paid.

Police say the 25-year-old Parry showed signs of impairment when arrested.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Parry pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct and attempted unlawful means of transportation.

He’s expected to be sentenced to supervised probation May 31.