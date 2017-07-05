Pacers sign Edmond Sumner, 52nd pick of the 2017 NBA Draft

Former Xavier guard Edmond Sumner is officially an Indiana Pacer.

On Wednesday, the Pacers announced the signing of Sumner, the 52nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Sumner was originally drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans but was acquired by the Pacers in a draft-night trade.

Sumner averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in his career with Xavier.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.