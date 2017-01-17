Pacers send Joe Young, Christmas to Fort Wayne

Forward Rakeem Christmas and guard Joe Young have been sent to Fort Wayne, the Pacers’ affiliate in the NBA’s Development League.

Neither player has been seeing much action with the Pacers, Christmas especially. Christmas has played in three games this season for a total of 14 minutes, scoring three points and grabbing three rebounds. Young is averaging 5.3 minutes and 2.7 points per game over 20 appearances.

This is Young’s first assignment to the Mad Ants this season. Christmas has played in five Fort Wayne games, averaging 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds.