Pacers send Niang back to Mad Ants

Rookie Georges Niang is on his way back to the NBA’s D-league, where he should be able to see game action that has been hard to come by with the Pacers this season.

Niang is averaging less than a point and a rebound in 15 games (75 total minutes) with the Pacers, who assigned him to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Thursday.

Niang, 23, has played three games with Fort Wayne, averaging 16.0 points and 3.7 rebounds. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound forward could see his first action with the Mad Ants on Friday night, when they will start a stretch of four games over seven days. The Pacers will have four days off after hosting the Knicks on Saturday night.