Pacers recall Young, Christmas from Mad Ants

With a pair of games each under their belts, guard Joe Young and forward Rakeem Christmas are back with the Pacers after being recalled from the NBA’s Development League.

Both players had mostly been riding the bench in Indiana and were sent to Fort Wayne to get some game time. Young responded with 17 points and six assists in 34 minutes of one game, and four points and three assists in 15 minutes of the other. Christmas had five points and six rebounds over 18 minutes of the first game, then played only four minutes of the second.

The Pacers host the Knicks on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.