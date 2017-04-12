Pacers’ George, Sixers’ Henderson fined $25K after scuffle

NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing an elbow at Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in Monday night’s game. And George has been fined $25,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating afterward.

The NBA announced the fines Wednesday.

Both players were ejected following a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Indiana’s 120-111 win over the Sixers.

The game got nasty with 2:59 remaining when George and Henderson crashed to the floor together and exchanged a few shoves. Henderson had thrown an elbow at George on the previous trip downcourt.

Both were hit with double technical fouls.

After the game, George went on a profanity-laced rant about the officiating, saying he didn’t have any respect for the referees. Henderson said he didn’t deserve an ejection, either, but admitted elbowing George on the play preceding their scuffle.