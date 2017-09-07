Pacers add a pair of free agent Joneses to training camp roster

The Indiana Pacers signed a pair of free agents Thursday, both surnamed Jones, both products of The U, both undrafted and both veterans of international play.

Terms of the deals with 6-foot-8 forward DeQuan Jones and 6-5 guard Trey McKinney-Jones were not disclosed.

DeQuan Jones was undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2012 and played with the Orlando Magic in 2012-13. He played with Reno in the NBA G League for one season and has played abroad the last three seasons.

Trey McKinney-Jones also played internationally the last three seasons after going undrafted out of The U in 2013. He had three stints with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League before heading out of the country.