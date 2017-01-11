IHSAA Girls Basketball Pairings Show airs Sunday on FOX Sports Indiana

The pairings for the 42nd annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals, presented by the Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers, will be announced Sunday, Jan. 15, via television, radio and webstream.

The show has been moved a week earlier than originally scheduled due to programming conflicts among the IHSAA’s television and radio network partners.

The 90‐minute television show will be carried exclusively on FOX Sports Indiana, the home of IHSAA championships, beginning at 6 p.m. ET and streamed live on FOX Sports GO to customers of participating video providers within the FSI coverage area. Originating from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the show will be hosted by legendary broadcaster Jerry Baker, Pat McKee and Jeremiah Johnson of FOX Sports Indiana.

For viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream will be available at IHSAAtv.org. The IHSAAtv.org stream will be available to those within the FSI coverage area on delayed basis later that evening.

Click HERE for channel numbers on the various video providers.