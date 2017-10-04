How to stream Pacers games on FOX Sports GO

Fans can stream Indiana Pacers games televised by FOX Sports Indiana on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. Streaming on FOXSportsGO.com is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers who receive FOX Sports Indiana as part of their video subscription. For more information visit FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can also email questions to Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSIndiana.

Will I be able to stream Pacers games this season?

Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports Indiana as part of your channel lineup, you will be able to stream FOX Sports Indiana’s Pacers telecasts on FOX Sports GO as part of your video subscription.

How will it work and how much will it cost?

If a Pacers game is being televised on FOX Sports Indiana, it will also be available on FOX Sports GO. To stream games, users will need to verify their credentials by signing in with their pay-TV provider’s user ID and password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.

How can I access FOX Sports GO?

FOX Sports GO is currently available for iPhones, iPads and Apple TV; Android and Android TV; Amazon FireTV, Stick and Kindle Fire; Chromecast; Roku Players and Roku TV; Xbox One; and Windows phones. And it is available online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store or visit FOXSportsGO.com.

Why do I need to sign in?

FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch on the best available screen — at home or on the go.

Which pay-TV providers participate in FOX Sports GO?

Every major pay-TV provider participates in FOX Sports GO. Please visit FOXSportsGO.com for a full list of participating pay-TV providers.

What if I do not have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them?

Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your username and password.

FOX Sports GO is not working. What can I do?

You can contact us on Twitter @FOXSportsGOHelp or visit foxsports.custhelp.com.

For all other questions, please review our FAQ page on FOXSportsGO.com.