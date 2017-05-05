FOX Sports Indiana to air eight Fever games; all 34 to be available live

FOX Sports Indiana will air eight Indiana Fever games in 2017, the team announced Thursday.

The tandem of Chris Denari and Debbie Antonelli will team for their 16th season calling Fever action on FOX Sports Indiana.

Including live streaming on Twitter, every Fever game of the 2017 season will be broadcast live, either online or on television, with local and regional TV networks expanding coverage for what is the club’s 18th WNBA season. Fever fans will have live video options for all 34 games, including 16 live television broadcasts on FOX Sports Indiana, WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23. Additional road games will air on NBATV.

Live television offerings accent a full season of streaming coverage on WNBA League Pass and Twitter. The WNBA will live stream 20 regular-season games per year on Twitter in 2017, 2018 and 2019, with six featuring the Fever this summer. As in past years, WNBA League Pass provides worldwide access to webcasts of all WNBA games on the team’s official website, FeverBasketball.com.

FOX Sports Indiana and WISH/MyIndyTV-23 both will show eight Fever games in 2017, with one road game airing in each package.

For the 18th straight season, the Fever partner with FOX Sports Indiana. Coverage tips off May 20 when the Fever host the Connecticut Sun for Indiana’s home opener. The schedule is highlighted by four games in June. Capping the June slate is a June 24 date that features the jersey retirement of Olympic and WNBA star Tamika Catchings, when defending WNBA champion Los Angeles visits Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 begin the fourth year of their local TV agreement with the Fever. Expanded from seven games last season, seven appear this year on MyINDY-TV 23 and an eighth on WISH. Pat Boylan is paired with Catchings during local games on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23.

Indiana’s first of six games with live streaming on Twitter is Wednesday, June 7, vs. Phoenix. Remaining games are June 28 at Chicago and July 19 at Phoenix; July 20 and 30 at home against San Antonio and Connecticut, respectively; and August 30 vs. Minnesota.

A live webcast of every game is available on FeverBasketball.com, except during national broadcast windows. Games televised on FOX Sports Indiana are also streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and FOXSportsGO.com to FSI subscribers. FeverBasketball.com webcasts during games televised on FSI are not available in local market areas due to blackout restrictions. TV games aired on ESPN2 are simulcast on ESPN3.com.

Click HERE for the complete FOX Sports Indiana broadcast schedule.