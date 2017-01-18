FOX Sports Indiana announces 81-game Pacers TV schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — FOX Sports Indiana will televise 79 Indiana Pacers regular-season games for the 2016-17 NBA season, along with two preseason games — Oct. 6, when the Pacers host Chicago in Bankers Life Fieldhouse (7 p.m.), and Oct. 12, when the Pacers face the Milwaukee Bucks in Evansville, Indiana (7:30 p.m. EST).

The regular-season schedule (attached here) gets underway with the opener, Oct. 26, as the Pacers host Dallas (7 p.m.). Two nights later, FOX Sports Indiana will have the road opener at Brooklyn (7:30 p.m.). Included in the regular-season schedule will be the Pacers’ first-ever regular-season game overseas, Jan. 12, when they play Denver in London (3 p.m. EST).

Watch the Pacers Live pregame and postgame shows before and after every Indiana Pacers game on FOX Sports Indiana.

In addition, all Pacers games televised on FOX Sports Indiana will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO, which is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers. FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, Xbox One and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Four games (Boston/Nov. 22, New York/Jan. 23, San Antonio/Feb. 13, at Charlotte/March 6) not televised by FOX Sports Indiana can be seen on TNT.

Chris Denari, in his 11th season as play-by-play announcer, and Quinn Buckner, in his 18th season as analyst, will call the action. Jeremiah Johnson will be the Pacers Live pregame and postgame show host as well as in-game sideline reporter.