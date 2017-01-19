How to stream Pacers games on FOX Sports GO

Fans can stream Indiana Pacers games televised by FOX Sports Indiana on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. Streaming on FOXSportsGO.com is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers who receive FOX Sports Indiana as part of their video subscription. For more information visit FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can also email questions to Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet @FSIndiana.

What is FOX Sports Go?

FOX Sports GO provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content at home or on the go, featuring telecasts from FOX Sports, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Deportes and FOX College Sports via FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO mobile app. For Pacers programming, FOX Sports GO will stream live games, pregame/postgame shows and game replays.

Will I be able to stream Pacers games on FOX Sports GO?

Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports Indiana as part of your video subscription, you will be able to stream FOX Sports Indiana’s Pacers telecasts on FOX Sports GO.

How does it work and how much does it cost?

If a Pacers game is being televised on FOX Sports Indiana, it will also be available on FOX Sports GO. To stream games, users will need to verify their credentials by signing in with their pay-TV provider’s user ID and password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.

How can I access FOX Sports GO?

FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, Xbox One and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Why do I need to sign in?

FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch on best available screen — at home or on the go.

Will Comcast customers be able to stream Pacers games?

Unfortunately, Comcast does not yet offer FOX Sports Indiana streaming content. As a result, Comcast customers will be unable to stream FOX Sports Indiana’s Pacers telecasts. Customers who want to access the games should contact Comcast.

Which other pay-TV providers participate in FOX Sports GO?

Nearly every major pay-TV provider participates in FOX Sports GO. Please visit FOXSportsGO.com for a full list of participating pay-TV providers.

What if my pay-TV provider is not listed or supported?

We’re working all the time to add new TV providers. Contact your TV provider and let them know you want FOX Sports GO.

What if I don’t have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them?

Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your username and password.

FOX Sports GO isn’t working. What can I do?

You can contact us on Twitter @FOXSportsGOHelp or visit foxsports.custhelp.com.

For all other questions, please review our FAQ page on FOXSportsGO.com.