Butler signs high school guard to complete fall recruiting class

INDIANAPOLIS — Point guard Aaron Thompson has signed a national letter-of-intent to play at Butler.

Last season, the Maryland native averaged 10.9 points for Paul VI Catholic High School in Virginia. He is the only player in that school’s history to top 800 points, 400 assists, 300 rebounds and 200 steals in his career. Thompson also participated in a school-record 100 career wins.

Butler coach Chris Holtmann says Thompson can be an “elite defender” and “very solid” point guard in the Big East.

Thompson is the fifth and final recruit in the Bulldogs’ fall class. He joins a group that consisted of Kyle Young, Christian David, Cooper Neese and Jerald Butler.