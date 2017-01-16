Butler rallies for 88-80 comeback win over Marquette

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelan Martin scored 22 points and No. 13 Butler rallied from an 18-point deficit, surging in the second half to beat Marquette 88-80 Monday.

Butler trailed by 16 at halftime, but outscored Marquette 38-18 in the next 11 minutes to take the lead. The Bulldogs (16-3, 5-2 Big East) put up 63 points in the second half.

Kamar Baldwin had 18 points and Martin added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Markus Howard scored 26 points for Marquette (12-6, 3-3).