Wonder Gal dazzles in Aqueduct’s Ladies Handicap

NEW YORK (AP) Wonder Gal romped to a 13+ length victory Friday in the $100,000 Ladies Handicap at Aqueduct.

The pacesetting win was the fourth in 17 starts for the 5-year-old trained by Leah Gyarmati. Kendrick Carmouche was aboard for the one mile, 70 yards in 1:42.45.

”Obviously, her performance today was spectacular,” Gyarmati said. ”She seemed like she did it so easily.”

The Ladies Handicap was originally scheduled for the Jan. 7 card that was canceled because of snow.

The 3-2 favorite, Wonder Gal paid $5, $3.70 and $2.80.

Chorus Line was the distant runner up, returning $8.90 and $5.60.

Jet Majesty paid $4.30 to show.