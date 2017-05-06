Watch Always Dreaming win the 143rd Kentucky Derby

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The sloppy strip added to the intrigue for the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

But the mud was absolutely no issue for Always Dreaming, sent off as the 9-2 favorite in the 143rd Run for the Roses, and who did not disappoint.

Watch as jockey John Velazquez guides the son of Bodemeister to a 2 3/4-length victory over 33-1 shot Lookin At Lee and 40-1 long shot Battle of Midway.

May 6, 2017; Louisville , KY, USA; A general view of fans in the paddock area before the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

21

gallery: On the scene at the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports | Jerry Lai

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!