UAE Derby winner Thunder Snow to run in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) UAE Derby winner Thunder Snow will run in the Kentucky Derby next weekend, giving the Godolphin team a chance to end its 0 for 9 skid in America’s most famous race.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor said Saturday that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum decided to enter the colt in the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

The Arabs have been trying to win the Kentucky Derby since 1999. Their best finish was fourth with Frosted in 2015 under American-born trainer Kiaran McLaughlin.

Ireland-bred Thunder Snow is sixth on the points list that determines the 20-horse field for the 1 -mile Derby. His earnings of $1.6 million are the second-highest of any Derby runner.

Thunder Snow won the UAE Derby in March and the UAE 2000 Guineas in February. He was the top 2-year-old in Britain last year, where he ran on turf and won the Group 1 Criterium International.

Bin Suroor says the Kentucky Derby ”is a great race and one of the few international contests Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin have yet to win.”

