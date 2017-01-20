True History scores upset in $69,000 Aqueduct feature

NEW YORK (AP) True History rallied past heavily favored La Inesperada to win Friday’s $69,000 allowance feature by a half-length at Aqueduct.

Sent off at 5-1, the 5-year-old trained by Raymond Handal and ridden by Rajiv Maragh got her sixth win in 24 starts. The time was 1:45.66 for the mile and 70 yards in the race for fillies and mares.

True History paid $13, $3.60 and $2.10. La Inesperada, the 1-2 choice, returned $2.30 and $2.10. Oasis at Midnight paid $2.10 to show.