Silent Bird wins feature by a neck at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Silent Bird ran down El Huerfano late to win the $63,000 feature for older horses by a neck Friday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Silent Bird ran a mile in 1:36.52 and paid $3.60, $2.80 and $2.40 as the 3-5 favorite.

El Huerfano returned $5.20 and $3.60, while Avanti Bello was another five lengths back in third and paid $3.60 to show.

Trained by Mark Glatt, Silent Bird ran two turns for the first time in the 5-year-old’s career.

The victory, worth $37,800, increased Silent Bird’s career earnings to $208,800, with five wins in six starts.