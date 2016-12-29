Set sail: Haul Anchor wins Big A’s Damon Runyon Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) Haul Anchor was the 13-1 upset winner Thursday of the $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes for New York bred 2-year-olds in the mud at Aqueduct.

The colt trained by Kiaran McLaughlin and ridden by Cornelio Velasquez set the pace, beating Mo Maverick by 4 1/2 lengths.

The time was 1:45.69 for the mile and 70 yards.

Haul Anchor won for the second time in six starts, paying $29.20, $12.40 and $7.40.

Mo Maverick returned $5.60 and $5, and Carradine paid $5 to show.