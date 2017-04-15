Senior Investment’s late charges wins Lexington at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Senior Investment chased down West Coast in the final furlong to win the $200,000 Grade 3 Lexington by a head Saturday at Keeneland and earn 10 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

The Kenneth McPeek-trained colt remains on the outside looking in on the Derby but can take heart in saving his best for last in the 10-horse field. Lagging back entering the final turn, Senior Investment surged late and nipped West Coast by a head at the wire for his third win in four starts and first graded stakes victory.

Ridden by Channing Hill, Senior Investment ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.05 and paid $24.20, $8.20 and $4.20.

West Coast, trained by Bob Baffert, returned $3.80 and $2.60 and earned four points. No Dozing paid $2.40 and got two points, while Time to Travel earned a point for fourth.

The Lexington was one of two final Derby prep races. The Grade 1 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn will go off later Saturday.

