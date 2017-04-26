Saez replaces Albarado on J Boys Echo for the Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Jockey Luis Saez has been named to replace injured Robby Albarado aboard J Boys Echo for the May 6 Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Dale Romans announced the move on his Twitter account Wednesday after talking with Albaugh Family stables, the horse’s owners. Albarado, who rode J Boys Echo to victory in last month’s Grade 3 Gotham Stakes, underwent surgery this week to repair a broken left ankle sustained on Sunday when his horse tumbled at the start of a race at Keeneland.

J Boys Echo has two wins, a second and a third in six starts and enters the Derby 10th on the leaderboard with 63 points after finishing fourth in the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. Saez won last year’s Blue Grass aboard Brody’s Cause, trained by Romans.

