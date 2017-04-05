Pegasus World Cup purse boosted to $16 million

The Pegasus World Cup has opened up a large lead in its desire to remain the world’s richest horse race.

When the second edition of the race is contested at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 27, 2018, the purse will be $16 million. That is a $4 million increase from the inaugural running, which was won by Arrogate.

Arrogate also won the 2017 Dubai World Cup, which carries a $10 million purse that used to be the world’s richest.

The 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitationa is open to 12 domestic and international owners who will put in $1 million each for a spot in the starting gate. The additional $4 million USD will be contributed by The Stronach Group, which owns Gulfstream Park.

“The 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational surpassed our expectations and we believe took the sport of Thoroughbred racing to an exciting new level”, said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, The Stronach Group. “Our company is committed to building on the momentum that was inspired by our Founder and Honorary Chairman, Frank Stronach. In 2018, we will bring an even bigger, more modern and unforgettable entertainment experience to a global audience.”

