Pee Wee Reese the horse wins on Jackie Robinson Day

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Pee Wee Reese won the second race at Santa Anita on the 70th anniversary of his former Brooklyn Dodgers teammate Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier.

Ridden by Joe Talamo, Pee Wee Reese led all the way in the one-mile turf race to win by 1 1/4 lengths Saturday. It was the 4-year-old colt’s fourth consecutive victory for trainer Phil D’Amato. Owner-breeder Nick Alexander named the colt after the 10-time All-Star shortstop who played for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers

Reese was known for his support of Robinson, especially during the difficult early years of Robinson becoming the first black man to play in the major leagues.

Pee Wee Reese paid $6 to win as the 2-1 favorite.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!