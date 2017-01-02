Midnight Storm wins San Pasqual at Santa Anita; Arrogate out

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Midnight Storm won the $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths after Horse of the Year contender Arrogate was scratched Sunday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Rafael Bejarano, Midnight Storm ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:40.65 on a wet track and paid $3.20 and $2.10 as the 3-5 favorite.

Accelerate returned $3, while Dalmore was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field that resulted after Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Arrogate was scratched from the Grade 2 race.

Trainer Bob Baffert decided against running Arrogate after rain had pounded the track the last two days. Arrogate is being pointed toward the inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Florida on Jan. 28.

Midnight Storm was coming off a 7 3/4-length victory in the Grade 3 Native Diver Stakes at Del Mar on Nov. 27.

”I thought he’d love the surface,” trainer Phil D’Amato said. ”They were going fast.”

The victory, worth $120,000, increased Midnight Storm’s career earnings to $1,461,110, with 10 wins in 21 starts.