Always Dreaming is the 9-2 early choice for the Kentucky Derby
The 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday is shaping up to be a wide open race. After wagering on Friday, the favorite — lukewarm would the term to describe him — is Always Dreaming, who will break from post five.
The bettors have the Florida Derby winner at 9-2.
He is followed at 5-1 by Irish War Cry and McCracken is 6-1.
This is a difficult enough race to handicap, with none of the 20 three-year-olds establishing themselves as the class of the current crop. Throw in the potential for a rainy wet track and you could wind up with some hefty payoffs in the straight and exotic pools.
The odds:
1 Lookin At Lee 25-1
2 Thunder Snow (IRE) 17-1
3 Fast and Accurate 33-1
4 Untrapped 59-1
5 Always Dreaming 9-2
6 State of Honor 47-1
7 Girvin 20-1
8 Hence 17-1
9 Irap 36-1
10 Gunnevera 9-1
11 Battle of Midway 38-1
12 Sonneteer 36-1
13 J Boys Echo 44-1
14 Classic Empire 7-1
15 McCraken 6-1
16 Tapwrit 30-1
17 Irish War Cry 5-1
18 Gormley 24-1
19 Practical Joke 32-1
20 Patch 13-1