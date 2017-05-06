Always Dreaming is the 9-2 early choice for the Kentucky Derby

The 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday is shaping up to be a wide open race. After wagering on Friday, the favorite — lukewarm would the term to describe him — is Always Dreaming, who will break from post five.

The bettors have the Florida Derby winner at 9-2.

He is followed at 5-1 by Irish War Cry and McCracken is 6-1.

This is a difficult enough race to handicap, with none of the 20 three-year-olds establishing themselves as the class of the current crop. Throw in the potential for a rainy wet track and you could wind up with some hefty payoffs in the straight and exotic pools.

The odds:

1 Lookin At Lee 25-1

2 Thunder Snow (IRE) 17-1

3 Fast and Accurate 33-1

4 Untrapped 59-1

5 Always Dreaming 9-2

6 State of Honor 47-1

7 Girvin 20-1

8 Hence 17-1

9 Irap 36-1

10 Gunnevera 9-1

11 Battle of Midway 38-1

12 Sonneteer 36-1

13 J Boys Echo 44-1

14 Classic Empire 7-1

15 McCraken 6-1

16 Tapwrit 30-1

17 Irish War Cry 5-1

18 Gormley 24-1

19 Practical Joke 32-1

20 Patch 13-1

ARCADIA, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Classic Empire #5, ridden by Julien Leparoux, wins the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile during day two of the 2016 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Santa Anita Park on November 5, 2016 in Arcadia, California. (Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup)

7

