Always Dreaming is the 9-2 early choice for the Kentucky Derby

The 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday is shaping up to be a wide open race. After wagering on Friday, the favorite — lukewarm would the term to describe him — is Always Dreaming, who will break from post five.

The bettors have the Florida Derby winner at 9-2.

He is followed at 5-1 by Irish War Cry and McCracken is 6-1.

This is a difficult enough race to handicap, with none of the 20 three-year-olds establishing themselves as the class of the current crop. Throw in the potential for a rainy wet track and you could wind up with some hefty payoffs in the straight and exotic pools.

The odds:

1 Lookin At Lee 25-1

2 Thunder Snow (IRE) 17-1

3 Fast and Accurate 33-1

4 Untrapped 59-1

5 Always Dreaming 9-2

6 State of Honor 47-1

7 Girvin 20-1

8 Hence 17-1

9 Irap 36-1

10 Gunnevera 9-1

11 Battle of Midway 38-1

12 Sonneteer 36-1

13 J Boys Echo 44-1

14 Classic Empire 7-1

15 McCraken 6-1

16 Tapwrit 30-1

17 Irish War Cry 5-1

18 Gormley 24-1

19 Practical Joke 32-1

20 Patch 13-1

