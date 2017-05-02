Kentucky Derby Museum to get collection from D. Wayne Lukas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The Kentucky Derby Museum says it will become the permanent home for items collected by thoroughbred trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Derby winner who has saddled 48 horses to run for the roses.

The museum said in a statement on that that the collection includes trophies from the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Oaks and the Breeders’ Cup in addition to other awards and photos.

Lukas said in the statement that the museum was the ”ideal fit to protect and showcase my legacy for many years to come.”

In addition to the Derby, Lukas has several other awards and recognitions including six Preakness wins and four Belmont victories.

The museum says his collection will be housed there by the end of summer.

