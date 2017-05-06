Kentucky Derby: How to watch the Run for the Roses, the wagering menu

The Kentucky Derby race is set for 6:34 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

The 12th race on the card at Churchill Downs, the “Run for the Roses” will consist of 20 3-year-olds will run the mile-and-a-quarter to determine who will wear the garland of roses as the winner of the first leg of the Triple Crown.

There is win, place, show, exacta, daily double, pick three and super hi 5 wagering options on the Derby.

The Pick Six on the Churchill card starts with race seven, and concludes with the Derby.

As an added boost there is a carryover of nearly 200K in the Pick Six, which was not hit on Friday.

Factor in the money that should pour into Churchill on Saturday and there is the potential for a massive payoff.

The race/post time/betting menu for Kentucky Derby Day (all times Eastern):

1. 10:30 a.m. WPS EX DD P3

2. 11:01 a.m. WPS EX DD P3 P4

3. 11:31 a.m. WPS EX DD P3 P5

4. 12:03 p.m. WPS EX DD P3

5. 12:35 p.m. WPS EX DD P3 P4

6. 1:13 p.m. WPS EX DD P3

7. 1:55 p.m. WPS EX DD P3 P6

8. 2:45 p.m. WPS EX DD P3 P5

9. 3:37 p.m. WPS EX DD P3 P4

10. 4: 28 p.m. WPS EX DD P3 P5

11. 5: 25 p.m. WPS EX DD P3 P4

12. 6:34 p.m. WPS EX DD P3 SH5

13. 7:40 p.m. WPS EX DD

14. 8:10 p.m. WPS EX

