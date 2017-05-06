Kentucky Derby 2017 payouts: Win, place, show and exotic results

The payoffs for the 2017 Kentucky Derby, courtesy of TVG.

Always Dreaming becomes the fifth straight favorite to win the Run for the Roses, something that has not happened since the late 1800s.

While he was the betting choice, the $11.40 return for a $2 win bet was the second highest of the five favorites that have won consecutively.

The only horse that paid more than Always Dreaming in the streak was Orb, who was sent off at 5-1 in 2013.

