Enola Gray wins Sunshine Millions race at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Enola Gray won the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf Sprint by 3 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita on Saturday in the first of five stakes races restricted to horses bred or sired in California.

Ridden by Tyler Baze, Enola Gray ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the downhill turf course in 1:12.10 and paid $3.20, $2.40 and $2.10.

Smoove It returned $4.20 and $3, while Desert Steel was another head back in third and paid $2.60 to show.

The victory, worth $90,000, increased Enola Gray’s career earnings to $449,100, with five wins in eight starts.

”I really, truly believe the sky’s the limit with this filly,” trainer Phil D’Amato said.