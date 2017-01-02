El Areeb by 11¼ lengths in Aqueduct’s Jerome Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) El Areeb was the dominant winner of the $150,000 Jerome Stakes at Aqueduct on Monday, the first race of the year in New York for Triple Crown hopefuls.

The gray 3-year-old colt made a powerful statement, scoring by 11 lengths to extend his winning streak to three for Maryland-based trainer Cal Lynch.

”He’s probably the best horse I’ve trained in 20 years,” Lynch said. ”I think today he’s proved he’s a legit contender.”

The victory was worth 10 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

The Jerome unfolded with even-money favorite Takaful setting the pace and El Areeb tracking close behind.

Midway on the final turn, El Areeb easily overtook Takaful and pulled clear. It was an undisputed waltz to the finish wire in the rain and mud for El Areeb and jockey Trevor McCarthy.

The time was 1:46.17 for the mile, 70 yards.

The 5-2 second choice, El Areeb paid $7.60, $4.80 and $3.90.

Bonus Points, a 14-1 outsider, rallied to finish a distant second and returned $11.80 and $7.

True Timber paid $8.50 to show.