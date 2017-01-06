Daisy Cutter closes from fifth to take Aqueduct feature

NEW YORK (AP) Daisy Cutter rallied from fifth to beat Bombshell by a length Friday in the $67,000 allowance feature for fillies and mares at Aqueduct.

It was one of three wins on the day for trainer Linda Rice and jockey Cornelio Velasquez.

The 5-year-old improved to 6 for 18, snapping a six-race losing streak dating back to her victory here last February.

The time was 1:44.30 for the mile and 70 yards.

Daisy Cutter paid $10.40, $3.50 and $2.50. Bombshell, the 7-5 favorite, returned $2.80 and $2.30, and Familyofroses paid $3.40 to show.