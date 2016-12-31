Bad Ju Ju wins Kalookan Queen Stakes at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Bad Ju Ju surged to the lead a sixteenth of a mile from the finish and won the $75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes by 2 1/2 lengths Friday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Norberto Arroyo Jr., Bad Ju Ju ran 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:16.04 on a wet track and paid $10.80, $5.20 and $5.

Brainspin returned $7 and $7, while Ponder Lea was another length back in third and paid $15 to show.

Fantastic Style, the 1-2 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, finished fifth in the field of eight.

The victory, worth $61,740, increased Bad Ju Ju’s career earnings to $305,731, with seven wins in 17 starts for trainer Peter Miller.

”I was very confident going into the race and I was confident during the race,” said Arroyo, who was covered in mud following the race.

In the $75,000 Eddie Logan Stakes for 2-year-olds, Vending Machine rallied to win by three-quarters of a length under Arroyo. Miller trains the winner, giving him and Arroyo a sweep of the day’s stakes.

Vending Machine ran a mile on turf in 1:35.87 and paid $26.20, $12.20 and $6 at 12-1 odds in his debut on the surface.

Soglio, the 2-1 favorite, returned $4.20 and $3, while Cistron paid $3.20 to show.

”I was grateful, thankful to have the horses I did going into both stakes,” Arroyo said.

The victory, worth $47,520, increased Vending Machine’s career earnings to $104,325, with three wins in seven starts.