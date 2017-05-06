Always Dreaming wins the 143rd Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Saturday, raced over a sloppy track at Churchill Downs.

The winning time for the 1 1/4 miles in the Run for the Roses was 2:03.59

Trainer Todd Pletcher won the Derby for the second time. John Velazquez was the jockey, and it was also his second Derby victory.

Pletcher’s first victory in the Run for the Roses came in 2010 with Super Saver. The following year, Velazquez won his first Derby on Animal Kingdom.

“I think it’s even more special than the first one,” Pletcher said. “I thought we had a good shot turning for home.”

Much had been made coming into the race of Pletcher’s record of one Derby winner in 45 previous starters.

However, many of them were long shots and that was anything but what Always Dreaming was in the 143rd Derby.

Always Dreaming was sent off as the 9-2 favorite in the field of 20.

Wisdom of crowds: Fifth straight year the post time favorite has captured the roses. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) May 6, 2017

Always Dreaming returned $11.40, $7.20 and $5.80 for a $2 bet.

Lookin At lee finished second at 33-1, 2 3/4 lengths back of the winner.

Battle of Midway was third at 40-1, another five lengths back.

Classic Empire finished fourth.

Patch, the horse with one eye, and a crowd favorite, came in 14th.

Prices from the 2017 Kentucky Derby, won by Always Dreaming! MBS players: If you bet Lookin at Lee or Battle of Midway, you get up to $10! pic.twitter.com/YvL7Dc4BKF — TVG (@TVG) May 6, 2017

Always Dreaming, who won the Florida Derby in his previous start, is somewhat of a rarity as he did not win as a 2-year-old and went on to take the Run for the Roses.

Only three of last 49 Kentucky Derby winners went winless as two-year-olds: Fusaichi Pegasus (2000), Monarchos (2001), now Always Dreaming. — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) May 6, 2017

One of the part-owners of Always Dreaming is Tom Durkin, who called many Triple Crown races as one of the premier announcers in the sport for decades.

You think Tom Durkin is excited to be a part of the ownership team of #KyDerby winner Always Dreaming? Celebrates with @DRFLivingston pic.twitter.com/zy3RdAM0P9 — Danonymous Racing (@DanonymousMan) May 6, 2017

Attendance on Derby Day was 158,070.

Next up in the Triple Crown is the Preakness on May 20 at Pimlico in Maryland. That will be followed by the Belmont on June 10.

