The Idiot’s Guide to gambling on the Kentucky Derby

So you want to place a wager on the Kentucky Derby and would like to know what is going on with all those ponies and the roses? Great, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll do this in question-and-answer form, so fire away.

What do the horses' numbers mean? Is it like a jersey number?

No, not a jersey number. Well, sort of. But it just refers to the horse’s “post position,” or the gate where the horse will begin the race.

