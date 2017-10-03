NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates passes away at 74
The NASCAR community remembers legendary owner, engine-builder, and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates.
More Race Hub Videos
Radioactive: Dover — 'He hit a (expletive) barrel!'
6 hours ago
NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Robert Yates passes away at 74
6 hours ago
Winner's Weekend: Kyle Busch - Dover
10 hours ago
Kevin Harvick: 'It is very important that Chase Elliott gets to Victory Lane'
10 hours ago
Should NASCAR ban post-race burnouts?
4 days ago
'El Corredor': Aric Almirola's incredible journey to Cuba to trace his family's roots
5 days ago
More Race Hub Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW