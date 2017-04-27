Pat Kelleher hired as new executive director of USA Hockey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Pat Kelleher, who oversees membership for USA Hockey, has been hired as the organization’s next executive director.

Kelleher succeeds Dave Ogrean, who is retiring after two separate stints on the job.

USA Hockey President Jim Smith announced Kelleher’s promotion Thursday, citing his ”vast knowledge of USA Hockey and the overall hockey landscape.”

Kelleher helped start a new department at USA Hockey in 2008 focused on increasing participation across the country. As assistant executive director for membership development, he led new initiatives including national ”try hockey for free” days.

Before coming to USA Hockey, the nation’s governing body for amateur hockey, Kelleher helped launch what is now the United States Ice Rink Association. He has been a youth hockey coach for most of the last 25 seasons.

The 46-year-old Kelleher starts his new job on June 10.