Ozzie Smith and Wayne Gretzky hug it out in St. Louis Blues locker room

At long last, The Great One and The Wizard come together.

The St. Louis Blues tweeted out footage of Wayne Gretzky coming face-to-face with St. Louis Cardinals great Ozzie Smith at the Blues’ facilities in St. Louis on Friday.

It appears to be a rare chance encounter for the two men, who immediately hit it off over golf — their shared, post-professional sports passion.

Did they just become best friends?

Dan is on Twitter. Greatness is shooting under par on a cold winter day.

