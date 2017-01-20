Minor league hockey team bus rolls over; 3 seriously injured

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) Three people were listed in serious condition after a bus carrying a minor league hockey team was involved in a rollover crash.

Twenty-three passengers were taken to a hospital after charter bus carrying the Columbus (Georgia) Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League team overturned on Interstate 74 near Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday.

League president Jim Combs told The Associated Press by phone late Thursday that goalie Brandon Jaeger had surgery to repair a dislocated leg after he was trapped inside the bus.

Combs said the bus driver also required surgery and sustained a cut on his head. He didn’t have any further details on the bus driver’s injury.

”For the most part, everybody’s OK,” Combs said. ”It looked bad, but luckily everyone’s alive and mostly doing well.”

Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelley said firefighters had to cut holes in the top of the bus to remove two of the 24 people aboard the bus.

Illinois State Trooper Ross Green said it appears the bus was going too fast on the ramp from Interstate 155 onto Interstate 74.

Combs said the Cottonmouths’ game at Peoria set for Friday has been postponed. He said it’s too early to determine whether Columbus will have enough healthy players to play in its other scheduled game at Peoria on Saturday.