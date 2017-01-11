Two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak headlines American Cup

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Two-time Olympic gymnast and four-time national champion Sam Mikulak headlines the field for the American Cup in Newark, New Jersey, on March 4.

The nine-man, nine-woman invitational also includes Oleg Vernaiev of Ukraine, who captured gold on parallel bars and silver in the all-around competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Ryohei Kato, who won the 2016 American Cup and helped Japan to the team gold in Rio de Janeiro, also is in the men’s field.

U.S. Olympic alternate Ragan Smith leads the women’s field. Two-time Olympians Elsabeth Black of Canada and Asuka Teramoto of Japan are also competing, as are 2016 Olympians Eythora Thorsdottir of the Netherlands and Kim Bui of Germany.

Past American Cup winners include 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles and 2012 Olympic champion Gabby Douglas.