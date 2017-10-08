Russia’s Maria Paseka successfully defends world vault title

MONTREAL (AP) Maria Paseka of Russia successfully defended her vault title Saturday in the World Gymnastics Championships, edging American Jade Carey at Olympic Stadium.

In other finals, Kenzo Shirai of Japan, a gold medallist in the team event in the Rio Olympics, won the men’s floor exercises by more than a full point ahead of Artem Dolgopyat of Israel. American Yul Moldauer was third.

Max Whitlock of Britain won the pommel horse ahead of Russian David Belyavskiy and men’s all-around champion Xiao Ruoteng of China.

In women’s uneven bars, China’s Fan Yilin won, beating Elena Eremina of Russia and Nina Derwael of Belgium.

In men’s rings, Olympic champion Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece proved a crowd-pleaser by spreading his fingers while holding a horizontal pose rather than gripping with his fists. It didn’t count toward his score, but Petrounias still won ahead of Denis Abliazin of Russia and Liu Yang of China.