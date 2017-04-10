Finally! Sergio Garcia’s major Masters moment was worth the (very long) wait

Sergio Garcia finally had his major moment Sunday at the Masters. The 37-year-old won his first career major, beating Justin Rose in a classic duel. Garcia made birdie on the first playoff hole to capture the green jacket. The win came on what would have been Seve Ballesteros' 60th birthday.

