Finally! Sergio Garcia’s major Masters moment was worth the (very long) wait
Sergio Garcia finally had his major moment Sunday at the Masters. The 37-year-old won his first career major, beating Justin Rose in a classic duel. Garcia made birdie on the first playoff hole to capture the green jacket. The win came on what would have been Seve Ballesteros' 60th birthday.
More Golf Videos
Why does Phil Mickelson play left-handed?
30 days ago
Which all-time great athlete mentors Dustin Johnson?
1 day ago
Here is the ugliest team shirt in Ryder Cup history
1 day ago
Why does Brandt Snedeker use cheap clubs?
1 day ago
Who is the golfer on the top of Ryder Cup trophy?
1 day ago
Why does the Ryder Cup have a secret envelope?
1 day ago