Erin Hills: A hole-by-hole look at the 2017 U.S. Open host course
Midwestern flavor
First hole: Par 5, 608 yards
Second hole: Par 4, 358 yards
Third hole: Par 4, 476 yards
Fourth hole: Par 4, 439 yards
Fifth hole: Par 4, 505 yards
Sixth hole: Par 3, 237 yards
Seventh hole: Par 5, 607 yards
Eighth hole: Par 4, 492 yards
Ninth hole: Par 3, 165 yards
10th hole: Par 4, 504 yards
11th hole: Par 4, 403 yards
12th hole: Par 4, 464 yards
13th hole: Par 3, 215 yards
14th hole: Par 5, 612 yards
15th hole: Par 4, 370 yards
16th hole: Par 3, 200 yards
17th hole: Par 4, 481 yards
