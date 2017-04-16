Wesley Bryan wins first PGA Tour event at RBC Heritage
PGA Tour rookie Wesley Bryan won his first career event Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, winning in his home state of South Carolina by one stroke over Luke Donald.
Bryan, who played on the Web.com Tour last season, posted a 4-under par round of 67 on Sunday, the lowest score outside of Matt Kuchar’s phenomenal 64.
4 straight! 🐦🔥🐦🔥🐦🔥🐦🔥@WesleyBryanGolf is T3 and one back! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/m0VCix2Is9
Bryan dropped a shot at the par-4 third, but responded with four consecutive birdies. Bryan grabbed a share of the lead at the 13th with a birdie three.
The fans are out for @WesleyBryanGolf.
He's tied for the lead at @RBC_Heritage! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/XYZFrYhUrQ
Bryan carded another bogey at 15, and went bogey-free over his final 11 holes. He tapped in for par at the 18th to take the lead in the clubhouse, and with all of the players in the final groups struggling, it was enough to capture his first title.
A hometown hero! 🏆@WesleyBryanGolf has won the @RBC_Heritage!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/F3vvoUfCDs
