WATCH: Kevin Kisner chips in for eagle to force Monday playoff at Zurich Classic

Kevin Kisner came up big in the clutch, and now he and Scott Brown have a chance to win the Zurich Classic on Monday.

Kisner chipped in for eagle on the 18th green from 31 yards away on Sunday, which momentarily gave him and his partner, Brown, the lead.

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith were tied with Kisner and Brown after 16 holes Sunday, but Blixt birdied the 17th to give him and Smith a one-shot lead in the best ball format with one hole to play.

On 18, Smith put his eagle chip next to the cup, almost guaranteeing a birdie and forcing Kisner or Brown to eagle.

Kisner did, and it was his third chip-in of the day.

His ball tracked toward the cup, clanked off the pin and fell in, and his celebration ensued. Blixt and Smith were stunned, and after Smith tapped in for birdie, the teams were tied at 27 under and destined for a Monday playoff.

The sudden death playoff begins at 9 a.m. Monday. Watch Kisner’s epic hole-out below.



With their backs to the wall … Speechless. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/GERbAYZm4l— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 1, 2017

